Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino emerge Winners at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards | #VMAs

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards just wrapped up at the Radio City Music Hall on Monday (August 20) in New York City.

Click here for all the red carpet looks.

49-year-old entertainer Jennifer Lopez was the Video Vanguard Award winner this year. After thanking her team and family, JLo gave her gratitude to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez:

And Alex. You’re like my twin soul. We’re like mirror images of each other. My life is sweeter and better with you in it because you make me realize that every day the sky is not the limit — the universe is infinite, and so is what we can accomplish together with love and trust and understanding. There’s so much more to do — to experience — and there is no one I’d rather do it with. You’re my macho baby and I love you.

There were also several winners across all genres of music.

The biggest winners of the night were Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and Best Collaboration recipient Jennifer Lopez, Childish Gambino and Cardi B (who won three awards apiece) and Camila Cabello who was not only awarded Artist Of The Year but also Video Of The Year

See the full list of winners below.

***

Song of Summer – Cardi B’s (I Like It)

Push Artist of the Year – Hayley Kiyoko

Best Hip-Hop Video Award – Nicki Minaj (Chun Li)

Best Pop Video Award – Ariana Grande (No Tears Left To Cry)

Song of the Year – Post Malone (Rockstar)

Best Latin Video – J Balvin, Willy William (Mi Gente)

Artist of the Year – Camilla Cabello

Best New Artist Award – Cardi B

Best Collaboration – Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B

MTV Video Vanguard Award – Jennifer Lopez

Video with a Message – This Is America

Best Direction (Video) – This Is America

Best Direction (Art) – APESH*T

Best Cinematography – APESH*T

Best Editing – Lemon

Best Choreography – This Is America

Best Dance Video – Lonely Together (Rita Ora and Avicii)

Best Rock Video – Whatever It Takes (Imagine Dragons)

Best Visual Effects – All the Stars (Kendrick Lamar and SZA)

Video of the Year – Havana (Camila Cabello)

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano | Dia Dipasupil | Theo Wargo | John Shearer | Paul Zimmerman