10.08.2018 at By 1 Comment

Ciara gives a shoutout to Tiwa Savage for "the inspiration and sample used in #FreakMe"

On Friday, Ciara released a single titled Freak Me, which she featured singer Tekno who also produced the track.

Fans were quick to point out the similarity between the rhythm of Freak Me and Tiwa Savage‘s Before Nko, a track in her 2015 album R.E.D.

Ciara has taken to Twitter to give Tiwa Savage her credit on the song.

“Shout out to on the inspiration and sample used in #FreakMe! She’s a beast! I fell in love with the melody when I first heard it in Africa 3 years ago ❤️💃🏽. So good. #AfroWave,” she wrote.

Listen to Freak Me below:

Listen to Before Nko below:

  • jah rule August 10, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    which country did she visit 3 years ago called Africa??

    Love this! 8 Reply
