Faith Evans & Stevie J make Red Carpet Debut following Vegas Wedding at 2018 Black Music Honors

Just a few weeks after tying the knot, Stevie J and Faith Evans have made their red carpet debut as a married couple at the 2018 Black Music Honors at Tennessee Performing Arts Center on August 16, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The newlyweds, who also got matching ink tattoos last month, shared kisses on the red carpet as they posed for photos together.

Stevie J showed his support for his new wife as the 45-year-old singer was honored with the Urban Music Icon Award at the star-studded event. Click here for photos from the event.

For the event, Faith Evans looked gorgeous in a velvet, navy suit paired with silver pumps while Stevie J opted for a semi-formal outfit with a white shirt and black pants.

Check on it!

Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

