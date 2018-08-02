“I feel very much at home” – Bukola Saraki attends PDP’s 81st National Executive Committee Meeting

Following his decision to leaving ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senate President Bukola Saraki today attended PDP’s 81st National Executive Committee Meeting.

He shared a video from the meeting on his Twitter page, saying “As I return to the party where I started my political career, I vow to continue to work towards growing our democracy, enshrining inclusive governance and achieving peace and security across the nation.”.

He added that “I feel very much at home”.

Watch the highlights from the meeting below.

