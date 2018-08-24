BellaNaija

IPOB: Detained Imo Women released with All Charges Struck Out

24.08.2018 at By 1 Comment

The Women heading to court

The over 100 women who were arrested and arraigned for protesting the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu has been released, according to activists who helped secure their freedom.

The women had taken on August 17th, to the streets of Owerri to ask the whereabouts of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, and according to reports, had barricaded roads before police officers arrested them.

112 of them were arraigned and remanded by a magistrate court in Owerri on Monday. 15 others were arraigned on Thursday. 2 others were taken to the hospital after they slumped.

Imo governorship aspirant Sam Amadi, a lawyer and former chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) who was instrumental to the release of the women announced the news on Twitter. He also shared details of the events that led to their freedom.

Speaking to Premium Times, Amadi said all charges against them have been struck out.

“Yes, they have been released. The DPP gave a directive for the case against them to be struck out, earlier today and we took it to the magistrate, along with the detained women. The court ordered the immediate release of the women. All them who came to the court were released from there.

“Only about 12 of them who were not in this prison are expected to be released from the Okigwe prison where they are held. The case has also been struck out,” Amadi said.

Photo Credit: @samamadi

  • Tracy Edward August 24, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Thank God. It is time to think of how to use the blessing God Almighty has bless Nigeria to prosper the people of this grat country. People who want Nigeria to divide, are people who want to fill their own pocket, evil peoüple. God Amighty has made Nigeria One and so let us make this great country to work by coming togehter as one Black Nation of diffrent Black people and build this Nation. Let us kick bad leaders away just like the “leader of bring back our gril” is saying. Nigeria as a Nation sooooo blessed. This Amadi may be somewhere enjoying. You can only trust God and not an individuals my brothers and sisters. God bless Nigeria in Christ Jesus Amen. One Naija In Christ Jesus Amen.

