Mofe Duncan has a Message for Someone who Body-Shamed Him on Instagram

Mofe Duncan isn’t here for body shaming trolls today! He posted a length post in Instagram in response to an Instagram user who called him fat, saying he’s deceiving himself that he’s ‘chubby’.

The Sons of the Caliphate actor revealed how rude it is to call someone out for being fat especially when it’s difficult to tell the person’s mental or physical state at the time.

In his response, Mofe also revealed that although he suffers acute Spondylosis, his recent weight gain is also to fit into his forthcoming character