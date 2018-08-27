Seyi Shay, DJ Khaled, Ludacris, Jamie Foxx, Meek Mill attend Beyonce & Jay-Z’s ‘On The Run II’ Tour in Atlanta

Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s ‘On The Run II‘ Tour is currently ongoing and Nigerian singer and songwriter Seyi Shay was spotted attending one of the shows during the Atlanta leg of the tour.

The anticipated tour was officially announced on March 12, 2018, and began on June 6. It is scheduled to end on October 4. This is the power couple’s first tour together since On the Run Tour in 2014.

The Atlanta leg of the tour was also attended by DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, Monica, Ludacris, Cee-Lo Green, August Alsina, Young Jeezy and more.

See photos from the Atlanta set below.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/iamseyishay | Beyonce.com