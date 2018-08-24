Snoop Dogg set to release Cookbook ‘From Crook to Cook’

Snoop Dogg has unveiled his new cookery book From Crook to Cook. Snoop announced this via his Instagram account:

The book which Independent UK reports contains 50 of the rapper’s favorite recipes (excluding cannabis recipes), will be available in the UK for £17.99 from October 23. It is published by Chronicle Books.

The book contains chicken and waffles recipes, soft flour tacos, filet mignon and a recipe for a gin and juice, inspired by the rapper’s 1993 song of the same name from his debut album Doggy Style.

The report also adds that come 2020, Snoop Dogg’s media startup Merry Jane will release a range of cannabis-themed books.