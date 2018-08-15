BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#WilleSmerry is Born! Will Smith & Halle Berry trade Banter over Birthday Message 😂

15.08.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Hollywood star Halle Berry just turned 52 and to celebrate, close friend Will Smith gave her an unusual birthday shout out.

Will who turns 50 in September took to his Instagram page to share a morphed image of Halle Berry and himself and in his defense, he had this to say: “I was googling for pictures of us together and this is all I could come up with🤷🏾‍♂️”

In response, Halle shared another funny morphed image with caption:

“My darling @willsmith – I cannot thank you enough for your lovely birthday wish – may our features forever be this compatible – and may we ONLY use these photos instead of any actual photos together from now on.Xx 👏🏾♥️ #WilleSmerry

Photocredit: @willsmith

Star Features

Isoken is now available for online viewing on Amazon

Affordable State-of-the-Art diagnostic center in Yenagoa

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Movie of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija