Ambode addresses World Press Conference, says he’s going forth with APC Primaries

The last few weeks in the Lagos state political scene has been quite tensed after a former commissioner Jide Sanwoolu joined the governorship race.

The news came a day after Governor Akinwunmi Ambode obtained the Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sanwoolu is also rumoured to be the favourite of Bola Tinubu, the state’s former governor and national leader of the APC.

There have also been talks as to whether Ambode will step down from the race, or move to another party.

Addressing a World Press Conference on Sunday, Ambode said he’ll continue with the APC primaries set for Monday, October 1st.

He also had strong words for Sanwoolu, who he said was once arrested for spending fake American dollars in a night club. He also claims there is a medical record at Gbagada General Hospital that shows Sanwoolu had undergone rehabilitation.

Watch that part below:

Here’s a summary of what he said:

