Ambode addresses World Press Conference, says he’s going forth with APC Primaries

The last few weeks in the Lagos state political scene has been quite tensed after a former commissioner Jide Sanwoolu joined the governorship race.
The news came a day after Governor Akinwunmi Ambode obtained the Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms from the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Sanwoolu is also rumoured to be the favourite of Bola Tinubu, the state’s former governor and national leader of the APC.
There have also been talks as to whether Ambode will step down from the race, or move to another party.
Addressing a World Press Conference on Sunday, Ambode said he’ll continue with the APC primaries set for Monday, October 1st.
He also had strong words for Sanwoolu, who he said was once arrested for spending fake American dollars in a night club. He also claims there is a medical record at Gbagada General Hospital that shows Sanwoolu had undergone rehabilitation.
Watch that part below:
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode today, dragged Bola Tinubu's anointed candidate Jide Sanwoolu in a press conference this afternoon ahead of the the Lagos APC primary elections tomorrow.#NaijaVirals pic.twitter.com/O6A6Kp5usy
Here’s a summary of what he said:
AMBODE: I’m a full member of APC, I’m going nowhere
AMBODE: Lagos is the beacon of hope for Nigeria
AMBODE: Another aspirant winning May put Lagos State APC at risk of a loss and also may have implications on the Buhari/Osinbajo re-election
Based on all that has been said so far, Governor Ambode will be staying in the APC primary race.
The claws are coming out…
AMBODE: Our Leaders should have a rethink cc: Jagaban
AMBODE questions the credibility of the other APC candidates and says he was caught with fake dollars
AMBODE: All registered APC Lagos members should be entitled to vote
In summary, Ambode is not stepping down. He is ready to go forth with the primaries.
Is he not an Accountant?
were you expecting something reasonable to come out when he opened his mouth?
if i had to decided, his opponent would win by default he is not a lawyer or accountant. but i don’t know why the guy is not pressing the issue of more than 600% landuse charge increase.
That closes the arguments, unless of cause this is some sort of controlled opposition considering they are members of the same party.
personally i will not believe it until i see it.
What Ambode said about Sanwo-Olu is exactly the reason Politicians travel abroad to treat ordinary headache. Nothing is sacred anymore in Nigeria. Your medical records is available tothe highest bidder. Dr`s break Hippocratic oath as they please. No professionalism. What a shame! The uninformed youth will still blame Buhari for this as well. We are all responsible for Nigeria`s failure. Change begins with you. Hopefully, the next generation will fix this country.