Ambode addresses World Press Conference, says he’s going forth with APC Primaries

30.09.2018 at By 2 Comments

Akinwunmi Ambode

The last few weeks in the Lagos state political scene has been quite tensed after a former commissioner Jide Sanwoolu joined the governorship race.

The news came a day after Governor Akinwunmi Ambode obtained the Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sanwoolu is also rumoured to be the favourite of Bola Tinubu, the state’s former governor and national leader of the APC.

There have also been talks as to whether Ambode will step down from the race, or move to another party.

Addressing a World Press Conference on Sunday, Ambode said he’ll continue with the APC primaries set for Monday, October 1st.

He also had strong words for Sanwoolu, who he said was once arrested for spending fake American dollars in a night club. He also claims there is a medical record at Gbagada General Hospital that shows Sanwoolu had undergone rehabilitation.

Watch that part below:

Here’s a summary of what he said:

 

 

  • by_stander September 30, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Is he not an Accountant?

    were you expecting something reasonable to come out when he opened his mouth?

    if i had to decided, his opponent would win by default he is not a lawyer or accountant. but i don’t know why the guy is not pressing the issue of more than 600% landuse charge increase.

    That closes the arguments, unless of cause this is some sort of controlled opposition considering they are members of the same party.

    personally i will not believe it until i see it.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Felo October 1, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    What Ambode said about Sanwo-Olu is exactly the reason Politicians travel abroad to treat ordinary headache. Nothing is sacred anymore in Nigeria. Your medical records is available tothe highest bidder. Dr`s break Hippocratic oath as they please. No professionalism. What a shame! The uninformed youth will still blame Buhari for this as well. We are all responsible for Nigeria`s failure. Change begins with you. Hopefully, the next generation will fix this country.

    Love this! 6 Reply
