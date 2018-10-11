Davido to Rumour Pedlers: “God punish u” – Star shuts down reports of Relationship drama with Chioma

Earlier today there were unconfirmed rumours of music superstar Davido and his girlfriend Chioma‘s relationship being on the rocks.
TheCable had reported that the relationship, according to an insider, was rocky over allegations of Davido’s infidelity.
Taking to his personal Twitter page, Davido has denied those allegations vehemently, going a step further with a promise to sue to the media organization.
He posted:
T-5 mins until a one night stand or new baby mama surfaces with receipts. Men will fight all the way to supreme court, curse and swear on their children, parents, ancestors, and gods while doing you dirty. They will have you thinking you are the mad person. Love, but don’t let love switch off your brain. Trust your instincts. If he is scum, she already knows with or without tabloid rumours.