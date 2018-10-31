Governors insist on ₦22,500 as Minimum Wage

Governors of the 36 states of the federation have agreed on paying ₦22,500 as the new minimum wage for civil servants.

The Cable reports that the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Zamfara State Governor Abdulaziz Yari, shared the news.

Yari said that when the minimum wage payable is being determined, it is necessary to consider that the “total personnel cost does not exceed 50 percent of the revenue available to each state.”

He said:

The welfare of all Nigerians is our ultimate concern. In all our States, we are concerned about the deteriorating economic situation experienced by the vulnerable segment of our population. In agreeing to a National Minimum Wage however, the Forum is even more concerned about development, particularly in the health, education and infrastructure spheres. It is therefore our considered position that since the percentage of salaried workers is not more than 5 percent of the total working population, our position must not just reflect a figure, but also a sustainable strategy based on ability and capacity to pay, as well as reflective of all our developmental needs in each state. Governors therefore agreed to pay a national minimum wage of ₦22,500.

The State Governors had previously stated ₦20,000 as the amount payable by them as the new minimum wage, up from the ₦18,000 it currently is.