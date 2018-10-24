It’s all about ❤️! Episode 8, Season 2 of Stephanie Linus’ Reality Show “Make Me Fabulous” is Here

Season 2 of Stephanie Linus‘s Reality TV project, Make Me Fabulous premiered recently.

The show is focused on real married couples that are in the midst of drifting apart and Stephanie Linus and her team plan a series of daylong events to help rekindle their love.

With transformations, guidance and a once in a lifetime lavish and luxurious retreat, couples are set on a journey that will ignite new meaning into relationships.

The eighth episode is the story of Temilola and Segun.

According to Stephanie:

On Episode 8 of Make Me Fabulous Show, we had the pleasure of hosting Temilola & Segun Oduyemi . Their day was filled with lots of surprises and fun and we’re glad we were able to give them such a memorable experience during the time they spent on the show.

