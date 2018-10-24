BellaNaija

It’s all about ❤️! Episode 8, Season 2 of Stephanie Linus’ Reality Show “Make Me Fabulous” is Here

24.10.2018

Season 2 of Stephanie Linus‘s Reality TV project, Make Me Fabulous premiered recently.

The show is focused on real married couples that are in the midst of drifting apart and Stephanie Linus and her team plan a series of daylong events to help rekindle their love.

With transformations, guidance and a once in a lifetime lavish and luxurious retreat, couples are set on a journey that will ignite new meaning into relationships.

The eighth episode is the story of Temilola and Segun.

According to Stephanie:

On Episode 8 of Make Me Fabulous Show, we had the pleasure of hosting Temilola & Segun Oduyemi . Their day was filled with lots of surprises and fun and we’re glad we were able to give them such a memorable experience during the time they spent on the show.

The excitement began right from the moment they were picked them up from their home. Temilola & Segun had been waiting for such an opportunity for so long and they were truly happy to begin their fabulous experience!

Temilola’s day was filled with many treats and she looked so different and stunning!

The gorgeous lady steps in and her man is swept off his feet!

After their lovely dinner, it was time for Stephanie to meet Temitope and Segun

They had a heart-to-heart chat about their marital journey and their time spent on the show

The next day was their Vow Renewal Ceremony and the Oduyemi’s started their day with some breakfast in bed

Temitope looked so radiant for her Vow Renewal Ceremony in that lovely dress by Hudayya

