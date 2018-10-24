BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Stephanie Coker, Estelle, Kofi Siriboe attend Koshie Mills’ “The Diaspora Dialogues” Premiere in Beverly Hills

24.10.2018 at By 1 Comment

The Diaspora Dialogues premiere held at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills on October 23, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.

The new show from Koshie Mills encourages open discussion between Africans and members of the Diaspora.

According to the Ghanaian media personality, the series was “created to bridge the gap between hardworking African living outside and within the continent, and, their immersed contributions to the development and growth of the continent.”

Stephanie Coker, Estelle, Kofi Siriboe, Stacy Ike and many more attended the premiere of the event.

See the photos below.

Stephanie Coker

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Dawn Lyen Gardner attends The Diaspora Dialogues Premiere Launch Event at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills on October 23, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Estelle attends The Diaspora Dialogues Premiere Launch Event at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills on October 23, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Koshie Mills attends The Diaspora Dialogues Premiere Launch Event at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills on October 23, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Kofi Siriboe attends The Diaspora Dialogues Premiere Launch Event at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills on October 23, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 23: Stacy Ike attends The Diaspora Dialogues Premiere Launch Event at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills on October 23, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Unique Nicole

1 Comments on Stephanie Coker, Estelle, Kofi Siriboe attend Koshie Mills’ “The Diaspora Dialogues” Premiere in Beverly Hills
  • lollly October 25, 2018 at 9:57 am

    hmm….Stephanie did not attend., she just played dress up and took pictures in her hotel.
    We can see pictures of those who truly attended…

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija