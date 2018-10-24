Stephanie Coker, Estelle, Kofi Siriboe attend Koshie Mills’ “The Diaspora Dialogues” Premiere in Beverly Hills

The Diaspora Dialogues premiere held at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills on October 23, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California.

The new show from Koshie Mills encourages open discussion between Africans and members of the Diaspora.

According to the Ghanaian media personality, the series was “created to bridge the gap between hardworking African living outside and within the continent, and, their immersed contributions to the development and growth of the continent.”

Stephanie Coker, Estelle, Kofi Siriboe, Stacy Ike and many more attended the premiere of the event.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Unique Nicole