Lagos APC declares Sanwo-Olu winner of Governorship Primaries

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has ignored the directive of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and declared Jide Sanwo-Olu the winner of the gubernatorial primaries.

The party’s state chairman Tunde Balogun made the declaration at the state secretariat at Acme Road, Ikeja.

Chairman of the NWC, Clement Ebri, had on Tuesday said a secret ballot had been agreed upon, and the use of an open ballot makes the primaries null and void.

Balogun has, however, said the election was free and fair and “truly direct.”

He declared that the incumbent governor Akinwunmi Ambode lost the primaries with 72,901 compared to Sanwo-Olu’s 970,851.

We were preparing for the election on the 1st of October before the cancellation was announced. The same thing was done again today but we were in the queue for most part of the day and I have observed that the elections have been free fair and transparent. It was direct primary, truly direct. Human beings were counted, not phones, not ballot papers. It would have been very painful to disenfranchise 1.5 million Lagosians who are members of APC who took part in today’s primary. I commend and salute them for their doggedness and forthrightness. The results have started coming in. It is my pleasure and delight to announce the result of the election conducted in all the wards of Lagos state. The results are as follows Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, 72,901 votes. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, 970,851 votes.

