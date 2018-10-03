Osinbajo throws Sub at Melaye & Adeleke at Independence Day Dinner

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, making a case for why he believes Nigerians are the most humorous people in the world, subbed Dino Melaye and Ademola Adeleke.

Punch reports that this was during the Independence Day dinner and gala at the Presidential Villa, a part of the activities to celebrate Nigeria’s 58th Independence Day.

Osinbajo cited a report on Nigerians being among the happiest and optimistic people, and added that Nigerians also are humorous.

To prove his point, Osinbajo cited the case of 2 “important” Nigerian politicians, both of them with stories very familiar. He said:

A few years ago, a poll reported in the British Independent Newspaper declared us the happiest people on earth. The same poll said that we were also amongst the most optimistic people on earth, despite everything that we’ve experienced as a nation. I agree with both assessments, in other words, that we are possibly one of the happiest in the world, but I must also add that we are, by far, the most humorous people on the face of the earth. Well, if you don’t agree with me, but I can tell you so many reasons why we are the most humorous. A few months ago, an important Nigerian politician who was on his way to a trial in a court said he was abducted and after he escaped from his abductors, he remained hiding on a tree for 11 hours. The most interesting part of that story is that many people online in particular, on the Internet, started to tell stories of different birds and how long those birds could remain perched on a tree. All these were the Nigerian contributions to that story. Yet another very important politician insisted, and still insists that the most important attribute for leadership is dancing, and boy he can dance! And for those who think that that is ridiculous, at least 200,000 people voted for him in a particular election.