Meghan Markle’s Fiji Market Visit cut short due to “Security Risk”

Meghan Markle‘s trip to a market in Fiji was ended abruptly after a thronging crowd caused a “security risk.”

The women of Suva are in good voice for Meghan's visit #RoyalVisitFiji pic.twitter.com/ex22A2Spc2 — Alexander Britton (@adbritton) October 23, 2018

CNN reports that a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed the news, saying, the Duchess of Sussex’s “engagement was shortened slightly due to crowd management issues.”

The Duchess, who is pregnant with her first child, was ferried away after meeting with members of the UN Markets for Change project.

Photo Credit: @ukinfiji