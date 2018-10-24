Meghan Markle’s Fiji Market Visit cut short due to “Security Risk”

Meghan Markle‘s trip to a market in Fiji was ended abruptly after a thronging crowd caused a “security risk.”
The women of Suva are in good voice for Meghan's visit #RoyalVisitFiji pic.twitter.com/ex22A2Spc2
— Alexander Britton (@adbritton) October 23, 2018
CNN reports that a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed the news, saying, the Duchess of Sussex’s “engagement was shortened slightly due to crowd management issues.”
The Duchess, who is pregnant with her first child, was ferried away after meeting with members of the UN Markets for Change project.
Photo Credit: @ukinfiji
Sister Meg, don’t let our collective mind cut oh, you know you’ve become the proverbial egg now that you’re carrying our 7th in line to the throne. And the potential royal quarter-caste has enemies ranging from ISIS to hard right British Nationalists …. so all corners hold suspected threats, pele dear.
In fact, Mama Doria should come and be cooking you peppersoup in Kensington palace, just stay there and rest, there are many hearts involved in this fruitful result of you and Harry’s honeymoon.