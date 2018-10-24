BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Meghan Markle’s Fiji Market Visit cut short due to “Security Risk”

24.10.2018 at By 1 Comment

Meghan Markle's Fiji Market Visit cut short due to "Security Risk" | BellaNaija

Meghan Markle‘s trip to a market in Fiji was ended abruptly after a thronging crowd caused a “security risk.”

CNN reports that a Kensington Palace spokesperson confirmed the news, saying, the Duchess of Sussex’s “engagement was shortened slightly due to crowd management issues.”

The Duchess, who is pregnant with her first child, was ferried away after meeting with members of the UN Markets for Change project.

Photo Credit: @ukinfiji

1 Comments on Meghan Markle’s Fiji Market Visit cut short due to “Security Risk”
  • Mz Socially Awkward…. October 24, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Sister Meg, don’t let our collective mind cut oh, you know you’ve become the proverbial egg now that you’re carrying our 7th in line to the throne. And the potential royal quarter-caste has enemies ranging from ISIS to hard right British Nationalists …. so all corners hold suspected threats, pele dear.

    In fact, Mama Doria should come and be cooking you peppersoup in Kensington palace, just stay there and rest, there are many hearts involved in this fruitful result of you and Harry’s honeymoon.

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Post a comment

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija