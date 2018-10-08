Rita Dominic unveiled as IATF Goodwill Ambassador

Rita Dominic will be one of the front liners for the first ever Intra Africa Trade Fair (IATF) billed to hold in Cairo, Egypt from the 11th-17th of December.

The actress expressed her excitement in a post shared on Instagram where she commended the initiative which will target the African film and television industries.

Very excited and honored to be a part of this first of it’s kind Intra Africa trade fair. Creative Africa is coming of age and I am so happy we are a part of this great push to transform our continent.#IATF2018 December 11 – 17 Cairo Egypt.

One of Dominic’s core responsibilities will be to promote IATF 2018’s objectives to potential key players across Africa. The trade fair will create a platform for the buying and selling of film and television content across the continent.

Photo Credit: @ritadominic