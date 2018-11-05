“It’s all lies and an attempt to tarnish our image” – Runtown responds to Fraud Allegations by US-based Woman

Singer Runtown has reacted to accusations made against him and his brother “Jack Agu” by a US-based woman who claimed she was defrauded of $124,000.

The woman, Shawn Rene, said she paid two checks of $32,000 and $107,000, to Runtown’s brother to transfer to her fiancee Alex for the purchase of something in Kenya.

Only $15,000 got to Alex, she said in videos shared on social media, Guardian reports.

I wrote him two checks in two companies name, $32,000 and $107,000, after he got the checks and cashed he started saying stories, later on he started saying they would pay after Runtown’s show in Canada, I and my fiancée couldn’t have it because, we never invested on anyone’s music, I even had to come down to Kenya just to be certain my fiancée wasn’t involved, and even arrested the Alex, and after investigations and all we found out it was jack, his brother and wife trying to play a fast one on us, his wife claimed they had the money returned to me, which I also have the record of My fiancée and I used over $18,000 for both legal fees tickets and hotel bills already, he had to even travel to Nigeria to make a report also. This past months I have been dealing with cancer and chemo and catching flights from Texas to New York regularly just as result of my fiancée trusting his fellow country man so much. I gave this people $107,000 and they only paid $150000 to my fiancée. Above was when jack got the check, and also a 3 way call with him Alex and my fiancée

Runtown’s team has however denied the claims, saying that security agencies including the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have been contacted.

The statement reads:

Our attention has been drawn to reports circulating on social media by a US based woman named, Shawn Rene accusing our artist, Runtown of fraud. Its all lies and and an attempt to blackmail and tarnish our image. We have contacted the Nigerian security agencies including the DSS and EFCC who are all on the matter at the moment and preliminary investigations already reveals that its a group of impostors who may have duped ‘Shawn Rene’ using Runtown’s name. Runtown has never and will never defraud anyone.