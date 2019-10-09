AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 307

It’s time for a new #AsoEbiBella edition!
An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@geriee_bery for #awotundelove
@olannike for #lalalove19
@tubobereni_ in @tubo__ Makeup- @anitabrows Hair- @beedaisyhair ponytail Accessories- @pinkperfection_accessories
@shadebonnie in @house_of_dova Makeup @da_veeshome
@ceolumineeofficial
@officiallola_lavita
@jideoketonadephotography
@alexxia_queenofabuja Makeup by @genoveramakeovers
@pretti_lola
Photography @ijalanaoke
Asook: @zene_reyra Jewelry: @geebalo Makeup by @peaceibadin_mua
@mzamarachi Dress @tenicha_brand
@osayamenabu Makeup @rahzark Headgear @victory_gele Event planner @ruruworldevent #nosayame2019
#AsoEbiBella for #afunion19 @princessayot Photography @ophotographyworks Makeup by @oteniaramakeovers Aso-oke by @glamour_by_it Outfit by @olashubomii
@veezeebaybeh Dress @trishocouture Styling @yolandaokereke Hair styling @ceezysstyling Make up @bibyonce Shoes @ivannas_trunk Photography @thetobasamuels Hair @mizwanneka
@iamjulietiluobe Makeup by @doyinadunfe Dress @houseofsolange
@temialuko @divadivineatelier Outfit @tayoxclusivcouture
Photo by @laphyphotography Makeup by @beautybyqueen
Aso Oke- @shadiat_alasooke
Event Planner- @2706events
#AsoEbiBella
@sirleobdasilva in @lookslikeagoodman
@floxyflora
@ebuka in @maiatafo
📸 @theoladayo
@lovefromsaf
@geriee_berry & @mizmuts
@oyink8700 in @lemonades_by_ac
@debbie_beecroft
#AsoEbiBella
@_kechi @marvy_blinx #sylverat60
@justaddgold
@scholtzruberto
@ennyjane_
Dress by @janesvogue Hair styled by @hairlixer Makeup: @makeup_by_precious Pc – @hifeyruby
@fabolousbanji
Makeup by @ufelimariam
@powedeawujo
@tontolet in @bibichristophers
@_komee
#AsoEbiBella
@sirleobdasilva in @lookslikeagoodman 3
#AsoEbiBella
@annazarbogh | @zarbo_keren . Photo- @pixah_photo Makeup:styling- @juurystudios Outfit designer- @ohemaa_in_prints
#Izee2019 Hair installed and styled @hairbypamee Photo- @gripz_photography Makeup- @bookielavida Dress @haridaa_bass [email protected]
Kids!
@theunidenticalduo
Photo by @amcclips_photofilms
Photo by @swale_photography
@powedeawujo’s little champ.
@chioma_uzzy in @celebrityqueenn
Outfit @kennyville_experience
