AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 307

AsoEbi Bella

Published

17 hours ago

 on

It’s time for a new #AsoEbiBella edition!

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@geriee_bery for #awotundelove

@olannike for #lalalove19

@tubobereni_ in @tubo__ Makeup- @anitabrows Hair- @beedaisyhair ponytail Accessories- @pinkperfection_accessories

@shadebonnie in @house_of_dova Makeup @da_veeshome

@ceolumineeofficial

@officiallola_lavita

@jideoketonadephotography

@alexxia_queenofabuja Makeup by @genoveramakeovers

@pretti_lola

Photography @ijalanaoke

Asook: @zene_reyra Jewelry: @geebalo Makeup by @peaceibadin_mua

@mzamarachi Dress @tenicha_brand

@osayamenabu Makeup @rahzark Headgear @victory_gele Event planner @ruruworldevent #nosayame2019

#AsoEbiBella for #afunion19 @princessayot Photography @ophotographyworks Makeup by @oteniaramakeovers Aso-oke by @glamour_by_it Outfit by @olashubomii

@veezeebaybeh Dress @trishocouture Styling @yolandaokereke Hair styling @ceezysstyling Make up @bibyonce Shoes @ivannas_trunk Photography @thetobasamuels Hair @mizwanneka

@iamjulietiluobe Makeup by @doyinadunfe Dress @houseofsolange

@temialuko @divadivineatelier Outfit @tayoxclusivcouture

Photo by @laphyphotography Makeup by @beautybyqueen
Aso Oke- @shadiat_alasooke
Event Planner- @2706events

#AsoEbiBella

@sirleobdasilva in @lookslikeagoodman

@floxyflora

@ebuka in @maiatafo
📸 @theoladayo

@lovefromsaf

@geriee_berry & @mizmuts

@oyink8700 in @lemonades_by_ac

@debbie_beecroft

#AsoEbiBella

@_kechi @marvy_blinx #sylverat60

@justaddgold

@scholtzruberto

@ennyjane_
Dress by @janesvogue Hair styled by @hairlixer Makeup: @makeup_by_precious Pc – @hifeyruby

@fabolousbanji
Makeup by @ufelimariam

@powedeawujo

@tontolet in @bibichristophers

@_komee

#AsoEbiBella

@sirleobdasilva in @lookslikeagoodman 3

#AsoEbiBella

@annazarbogh | @zarbo_keren . Photo- @pixah_photo Makeup:styling- @juurystudios Outfit designer- @ohemaa_in_prints

#Izee2019 Hair installed and styled @hairbypamee Photo- @gripz_photography Makeup- @bookielavida Dress @haridaa_bass [email protected]

Kids!

@theunidenticalduo

Photo by @amcclips_photofilms

Photo by @swale_photography

@powedeawujo’s little champ.

@chioma_uzzy in @celebrityqueenn

Outfit @kennyville_experience

