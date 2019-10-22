It’s Raining Endorsements for #BBNaija’s Mercy & This New One is MAJOR

Big Brother Nigeria 2019 winner, Mercy Eke just bagged another juicy endorsement deal.

The queen of highlights took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news of her latest endorsement, gotten courtesy club owner, Cubana Chief Priest.

She captioned the photo: “@moetchandon My Newest Family, God Has Done Me Well Beyond My Humble Imaginations, I am So International💵 @cubana_chiefpriest Baddest plug🔌”

Mercy currently has an endorsement deal with Innoson Motors as their brand ambassador.

Photo Credit: @officialmercyeke