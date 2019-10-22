Connect with us

It's Raining Endorsements for #BBNaija's Mercy & This New One is MAJOR

Really, Here's Your Last Chance to WATCH the Official Trailer for "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free"

According to her Instagram Post Princess Shyngle is Single, One Month after her Engagement News

Kanye West is Husband of the Year as he marks Kim Kardashian's 39th Birthday 😍

Franklin Ugobude: Nigerian Politics is the Casualty of Omoni Oboli's 'Love Is War'

'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' Set to hold Lavish & Glamorous Premiere + We can't wait to see how the Theme plays out 😉 | November 2nd

This Star-Studded Trailer for "Diamonds in the Sky" with Joke Silva, Femi Adebayo & Bimbo Akintola is A Must WATCH

Up For A New Challenge! Here's What Nancy Isime Has Been Up To

"I Woke Up and Boom I'm 45!" Nse Ikpe Etim looks Phenomenal as she clocks 45

#BBNaija's Cindy Okafor Gets Car Gift from Fan

Big Brother Nigeria 2019 winner, Mercy Eke just bagged another juicy endorsement deal.

The queen of highlights took to her Instagram page to share the exciting news of her latest endorsement, gotten courtesy club owner, Cubana Chief Priest. 

She captioned the photo: “@moetchandon My Newest Family, God Has Done Me Well Beyond My Humble Imaginations, I am So International💵 @cubana_chiefpriest Baddest plug🔌”

Mercy currently has an endorsement deal with Innoson Motors as their brand ambassador.

Photo Credit: @officialmercyeke

Related Topics:
