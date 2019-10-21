Connect with us

MBGN Contestant Cynthia Afury emerges as Brand Ambassador for 'Lush Hair'

The Ambassador for Lush Hair, the Nigerian premium hair extension brand for the next one year has been officially selected and announced during the 2019 “Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria” Pageant in Bayelsa.

The 32nd edition of MBGN was well attended by celebrities and other guests from far and wide across the country, the programme was hosted by Bovi and Layole Oyatogun. Lush Hair, being the official Hair Extension brand sponsor of the program also left no stone unturned in exciting not only the 37 contestants but equally engaging its teeming customers who had come in from different places to witness the epic event.

Just the day before the grand finale, Lush Hair had the auspicious opportunity to visit the ladies in camp engaging and treating them to series of fun activities; such as hair masterclass/ training, individual video presentation, music & dance challenge, etc.

According to the Brand Manager, Sukhm Pannu, it is our utmost pleasure to have been a major sponsor of the most highly rated pageant in and outside Nigeria and most importantly having our Ambassador emerge from the MBGN contestants in the person of Cynthia Afury representing Adamawa State.

We are conversant with and quite appreciative of the rigorous grooming and selection process these ladies have been exposed to, matching the international standard. This undoubtedly demonstrates that we have taken the best step in the right direction in settling for one of the beauty queens.

Over three decades, Silverbird group, MBGN brand has consistently sustained impeccable credibility in organizing an excellent beauty pageant in Nigeria, the winner of which eventually proceeds to represent the country at the Miss. World pageant. The 1st runner up becomes Miss. Universe while the second runner up gets the Miss. Tourism crown all to represent Nigeria at the international level.

It should also be of note that Cynthia Afury who has officially been crowned as Miss Lush, has not only become five hundred thousand Naira richer, she will equally enjoy the following benefits from Lush Hair; automatically becomes the brand’s ambassador, enjoy a year supply of the product, represents the brand at events, free access to the brand office amongst other perks.

Speaking at the event, Guy Murray Bruce, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism Development & Entertainment, Bayelsa State, who also doubles as a director, Silverbird group says the theme for this year’s pageant “Every Woman” encapsulates the true definition of the woman, who is a nurturer, caregiver, working woman, wife, professional, the list is endless. The theme also lends its meaning towards the national fight against the increase in the statistics of girl-child rape, girl-child slavery, child trafficking, and early girl child marriage.

I hereby seize this rare opportunity to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Bayelsa for their warmth and hospitality and special thanks to sponsors who have contributed in no small way to the success of this event such as Tolaram Group, owners of Lush Hair, Silverbird Group, etc.

L-R: Opeyemi Awojobi, Sponsorship Manager, Tolaram Group, Miss Cinthia Afuzy, a contestant representing Adamawa State, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, Chairman Silverbird Group, Guy Murray Bruce, Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism Development & Entertainment, Bayelsa State /Director, Silverbird Group, Omotayo Azeez-Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group during cheque presentation to Miss. Lush at the MBGN 2019 in Bayelsa.

