Register to Attend the 7th Annual Dabira Women Conference Themed “Bruised But Not Broken” | October 12th

It’s that time of the year when the ‘Dabira Women’ converge for their annual conference.

It’s the 7th edition of the Conference this year, 2019 and we are excited to be sharing these details with you, knowing this year’s conference is not ‘business as usual’. Since the inception of the annual conference, there has always been a unique twist to each edition. Besides the fact that we know the Dabira team and their creative/planning skills are top-notch, they are able to connect with their audience in a way that cannot be explained, which is quite fascinating.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘BRUISED BUT NOT BROKEN’. We are all at some point in our lives, have been rubbed off something(s) we give ourselves dearly to; A career, business, relationship with self and with others, raising good kids, improving ourselves, etc. We have failed, been treated badly, given up, frustrated, messed up and yes, we got bruised.

The ability to stand right back up again is what keeps us unbroken. No matter how many times it comes crashing down, we find the strength to start over and over.

Join Dabira Women this October as we gather for another impactful, life-changing event.

Date: Saturday, October 12th, 2019

Time: 10 am Prompt

Venue: Admiralty Conference Center, Naval Dockyard, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island Lagos, Nigeria

Speaking at the event are:

Elyshia Brooks – Branding Expert ( USA )

Banke Sotomi – Behavioral Change Expert

Antonia Ojenagbon – Emotional Intelligence Coach

Lara Odebiyi – Convener, Dabira Conference

Discussants

Femi Jacobs – Award-winning Actor

Adewale Adejana – Business consultant

Christopher Omoijiade – Life Coach

Pita Linus – Award-winning Gospel Artist

Admission is “Free” but registration is required

To register, visit here.

Dabira Women Conference is one of the most anticipated women gatherings in Nigeria. Aimed at helping every woman connect with her inner-self, and effect the changes she desires in her career, business, relationships, ambition, etc. It equips and encourages women to be Enterprising, Successful, Purposeful, Influential, and be the change the world needs. It stages renowned speakers both internationally and locally.

