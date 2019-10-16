Folayemi “Folly” Agusto of Eat.Drink.Lagos is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

“Food business is serious business”

We’re sure most of you have heard that statement before, referring to how profitable the food industry is. But we mostly look at it from the lens of buying and selling of foodstuff, already made food or agriculture.

The success of Folayemi “Folly” Agusto, our #BellaNaijaWCW this week, proves you can do more, outside buying and selling of food.

Folayemi co-founded Eat.Drink.Lagos, a restaurant review platform, which started out publishing blog posts on Folayemi and her co-founder Nosa’s dining experiences in the places they visited in Lagos.

It has now grown to become the go-to platform for residents as well as visitors trying to decide where and what to eat and drink in Lagos. Its goal is to help people find the good things (read food) in the city!

Here’s a short story on how Eat,Drink.Lagos was founded: “Folly & Nosa went to The Foundry for brunch one day and a conversation about ‘struggle’ bacon in Lagos birthed this food blog. The End.”

Today, Eat.Drink.Lagos hosts the annual EatDrinkFestival, launched in 2015, to celebrate Nigeria’s food and drink culture, as well as show case dynamic, up and coming food vendors and celebrity chefs and their cuisines.

Folly started her career as an events and sponsorship assistant at Airtel Nigeria, then moved to finance as an equity research analyst, and then to Andela, where she handled guest relations, events and travel experience.

Folayemi holds a B.Sc in Sociology from the University of Virginia. Folayemi was one of the 50 women celebrated by TechCabal in its Tech Women Lagos portrait series and exhibition.

Folayemi, whose love for event planning led her into the tech, is currently building other platforms around her passion.

One of them is Festival Coins, “an event technology company that equips live event organisers with tools to enable them improve event efficiency, increase onsite revenue, create greater ROI for sponsors, and implement richer experiences for attendees.” Its solutions include online ticketing, advanced access control, and cashless payments.

She’s also building Tix, which describes itself as “a simple tool to sell tickets online and receive payments directly in your bank account.”

We celebrate Folayemi for sparking a movement that is inspiring creativity, quality and excellent customer service in Nigeria’s food industry.