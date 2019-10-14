Kanye West reveals he has Converted to Christianity

Kanye West has confirmed that he has converted to christianity.

The 42-year old rapper was in Washington D.C. over the weekend, where he put in a surprise appearance at Howard University and held a listening party of his new album, Jesus Is King.

During the listening party, in a video shared by TMZ, Kanye confirmed that he is officially a Christian, although this does not come as a surprise considering his weekly Sunday service tradition and the name of his new album.

He said: “I want to let you know that I am not here for your entertainment this afternoon, we are here to spread the gospel.”

“Excuse me if I mispronounce anything, I am a recent convert. It means I recently got saved within this year.”

West has been holding his Sunday services since the beginning of this year, though he hasn’t confirmed his conversion until now.

Watch the video below: