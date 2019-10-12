Leo DaSilva is the Perfect Muse for this Dapper Collection by Looks Like A Good Man (LLGM)

Nigerian menswear label, Looks Like a Good Man (LLGM) is out with the lookbook for its new collection featuring BBNaija 2018 housemate Leo Da Sliva.

In the statement following the release, the brand states:

The collection boasts a variety of must-have pieces from athleisure pants with stripes at the sides, gold embellishments to striking but elegant colours.

According to the Creative Director, Izien Aigbodion:

This collection is a great addition to every fashionable man’s closet and is sure to please. With every piece, you remain the center of attraction in the functions you grace.

Looks Like a Good Man has remained a force to be reckoned with in the industry when it comes to creativity in fashion, it has also consistently been a household sartorial name for celebrities at home and abroad; running fashion businesses up to a decade now.

See the full lookbook below

Credits

Designs: @lookslikeagoodman

Muse: @sirleodasilva

Photography: @akinabangwu

Footwear: @kokomacollections