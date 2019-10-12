Connect with us

Style

Leo DaSilva is the Perfect Muse for this Dapper Collection by Looks Like A Good Man (LLGM)

Style

Adesuwa Aighewi is the Cover Star of The Porter Magazine's November 2019 Issue!

BN TV Style

Amanda du Pont Just Gave Us Quite A Few Reasons to Visit Mauritius

Style

Naomie Harris is Serving Major Looks Courtesy of Ade Samuel on Essence Magazine's Latest Cover

Style

Damson Idris joins Mahershala Ali as One of the Faces for Zegna's #WhatMakesAMan Campaign

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

Lupita Nyongó is a BellaStylista in this Eki Orleans Dress at the New York Premiere of “Little Monsters”

Style

BNStyle Wishlist Wednesday: Marte Egele's Ese Mini Is Definitely On Our Must Have List

Music Style

Rihanna talks Fearlessness & Finding Love as She Covers Vogue’s November Issue

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 307

Style

#WorkWearFashion Your Ultimate Guide to Chic Workwear: Issue 34

Style

Leo DaSilva is the Perfect Muse for this Dapper Collection by Looks Like A Good Man (LLGM)

BellaNaija Style

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Nigerian menswear label, Looks Like a Good Man (LLGM) is out with the lookbook for its new collection featuring BBNaija 2018 housemate Leo Da Sliva.

In the statement following the release, the brand states:

The collection boasts a variety of must-have pieces from athleisure pants with stripes at the sides, gold embellishments to striking but elegant colours.

According to the Creative Director, Izien Aigbodion:

This collection is a great addition to every fashionable man’s closet and is sure to please. With every piece, you remain the center of attraction in the functions you grace.

Looks Like a Good Man has remained a force to be reckoned with in the industry when it comes to creativity in fashion, it has also consistently been a household sartorial name for celebrities at home and abroad; running fashion businesses up to a decade now.

See the full lookbook below

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit BellaNaijaStyle.com

Credits
Designs: @lookslikeagoodman
Muse: @sirleodasilva
Photography: @akinabangwu
Footwear: @kokomacollections

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

International Day of the Girl Child 2019: Hey Girl, Don’t Be Afraid to Dream!

Michael Afenfia: The Use and Dump Syndrome

BN Climate Change Conversations: Plant a Tree, Use Renewable Energy, Get Rid of Plastics! Adefolake Shares Tips For Saving Our Future

What is Your Company’s HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Advertisement
css.php