Forever Young! Mama Rainbow is Celebrating her 77th Birthday With these New Photos

Watch Trailer for Adaora Nwodo's Sickle Cell Awareness Movie "Crescent" Starring Ivie Okujaye, Dino Melaye, Chigul, Ayoola Ayolola, Michelle Dede

Actress Wumi Toriola & Husband Welcome Baby Boy

Dakore Egbuson-Akande is a Happy Birthday Belle in these Photos

Eniola Badmus: "I have body fat. And what about it?"

#BNMovieFeature: Bimbo Oshin, Laide Bakare, Adeniyi Johnson star in “Iran Keta” | Watch

Uru Eke is 40 and Fabulous in these New Photos

Regina Daniels’ Mom responds to Comments about the Actor's Marriage & Age on BBC News Pidgin | WATCH

10 Things to Expect from "Living In Bondage: Breaking Free” Coming to Cinemas November 8th

Rachel Oniga, Lota Chukwu, Okey Uzoeshi to Feature in New Web Series 'Full House'

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Veteran actress, Idowu Philips, popularly known as Mama Rainbow is celebrating her 77th birthday today, the 16th of October.

Honestly, she looks younger in these photos and one might suggest she’s in her early 50s (Lol).

Sharing her photos on her Instagram page, she wished herself a happy birthday.

THANK YOU DADDY. KABIYESI OBA TOJU OBALO ALAYELUWA OBA TOUNFI OBAJE OBA LONI OBA LANA OBA TITIAYE GBOGBO OBA ODANIMAGBAGBE OBA ODUROTINI LOJOTOBURU OBA APANI OBA AJINI. MOSE KABIYESI OOO.

Photo Credit: mamarainbowofficial

