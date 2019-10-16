Forever Young! Mama Rainbow is Celebrating her 77th Birthday With these New Photos

Veteran actress, Idowu Philips, popularly known as Mama Rainbow is celebrating her 77th birthday today, the 16th of October.

Honestly, she looks younger in these photos and one might suggest she’s in her early 50s (Lol).

Sharing her photos on her Instagram page, she wished herself a happy birthday.

THANK YOU DADDY. KABIYESI OBA TOJU OBALO ALAYELUWA OBA TOUNFI OBAJE OBA LONI OBA LANA OBA TITIAYE GBOGBO OBA ODANIMAGBAGBE OBA ODUROTINI LOJOTOBURU OBA APANI OBA AJINI. MOSE KABIYESI OOO.

Photo Credit: mamarainbowofficial