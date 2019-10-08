Connect with us

President Buhari Presents N10.33trn Budget for 2020 to NASS

President Buhari Presents N10.33trn Budget for 2020 to NASS

12 hours ago

President Muhammadu Buhari has today presented a budget of N10.33 trillion for the 2020 fiscal year before a joint session of the National Assembly.

The president while presenting the Budget described it as a Budget of Fiscal Consolidation to strengthen Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment: investing in critical infrastructure, human capital development and enabling institutions, especially in key job-creating sectors.

President Buhari said the 2020 budget is based on the new VAT rate, adding that the increased revenues will be used to fund education, health, and infrastructure.

The increase in the budget also reflects the new national minimum wage.

In terms of allocation to ministries, the president announced the following allocations to respective ministries.

Works and Housing – N262 billion

Transportation – N123 billion

UBEC – N112 billion

Defence – N100 billion

Agriculture – N83 billion

Water Resources – N82 billion

Education – N48 billion

Health – N46 billion

North East Dev Commission – N38 billion

SIPs – N30 billion

FCT – N28 billion

Niger Delta – N24 billion

Read excerpts of his speech below:

I am delighted to present the 2020 Federal Budget Proposals to this Joint Session of the National Assembly, being my first budget presentation to this 9th National Assembly.

Before presenting the Budget, let me thank all of you Distinguished and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, for your avowed commitment to cooperate with the Executive to accelerate the pace of our socio-economic development and enhance the welfare of our people.

I will also once again thank all Nigerians, who have demonstrated confidence in our ability to deliver on our socio-economic development agenda, by re-electing this Administration with a mandate to Continue the Change. We remain resolutely committed to the actualization of our vision of a bright and prosperous future for all Nigerians. During this address, I will present highlights of our budget proposals for the next fiscal year. The Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning will provide full details of these proposals, subsequently.

I will be re-forwarding the Bill to this Assembly very shortly and therefore urge you to pass it. We estimate that this effort can generate at least 500 million US dollars additional revenue for the Federal Government in 2020, and over one billion dollars from 2021.

Whilst the Budget is our principal fiscal tool to achieve these socio-economic development targets, we remain committed to prudently planning for our future economic prosperity. In this regard, I have directed the reconstituted Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to commence preparations towards the development of successor medium – and long-term economic development plans, particularly as the Nigeria Vision 20-2020 and the ERGP expire next year.

Watch the budget presentation below:

Photo Credit: @bayoomoboriowo

