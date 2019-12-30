Connect with us

30 Impeccable Style Moments in 2019 , Courtesy of Kefilwe Mabote

BN Style: Fashion Girls Are SO Obsessed With This Trend, We Think It'll Still Be A Big Deal in 2020

UNKNWN Just Dropped a Dapper New Lookbook Featuring LeBron James

We Are So Here For This Mardi Gras Inspired Collection by Woora! Woman

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Toke Makinwa, Idia Aisien, John Boyega & More

Forget Crazy Rich Asians - Lydia Dinga Spills The Tea on Her Singaporean Adventures

BN Style: Our Editor At Large Is Trying Out A Major Monochrome Moment This Season

Last-Minute Luxe: Gift Ideas That Work for Pretty Much Everyone in Your Life

The SS20 Lookbook for Imad Eduso, the Brand Every BellaStylista Will Be In Love With

The "Candifonia" Looks From Sugar Rush Premiere We Can't Stop Talking About

7 hours ago

As part of our recap for the year  2019 – we are highlighting celebrities, influencers and fashion girls who had a particularly fabulous year fashion wise. Welcome to the #BNSYearInStyle series! 

It takes a certain type of woman to keep the African fashion industry buzzing –  and stylist and influencer Kefilwe Mabote is definitely that type. She’s not only one of the top influencers in South Africa (with one hell of a wardrobe), she’s a stylist to the stars and all around luxury lifestyle inspiration. 

Her looks over the years have always been the perfect mix of luxe and fashionable wearability done right, but 2019 has been a stellar year for the style star. You don’t have to take our word for it. Scroll on to see some of Kefilwe Mabote’s best looks in 2019. Trust us when we say, you won’t be disappointed. 

Ladylike in pink

No one does monochromatic looks quite like Ms Mabote

Have you seen a more iconic monochromatic look? We’ll wait

Ankara queen (s)

Preppy with a dash of Dior.

Office outfit inspo for days

All black is always a thing.

Super stylish even for coffee.

Even her athleisure looks are super chic

Are you as obsessed with this leather skirt as we are?

Take 2.

This snakeskin two-piece is everything.

A statement pink look.

What’s not to love?

For a especially modern take on all white, Ms Mabote has the memo.

Kefilwe doesn’t shy away from offbeat, but super chic suiting.

A super polished take on ankara.

Even her swimwear looks are impeccable.

Could your peplum ever?

We love this effortless look.

An all orange look can easily be a disaster, but Kefilwe makes it work SO well.

Flawless

This chic look is perfect for a casual day running errands.

Easily our favourite look from Ms Mabote in 2019.

Organza sleeves? Yes please.

Love, love, love this dress.

A cape dress is everything you need this Christmas season.

What an ensemble

You’d be all smiles too if you looked this cute!

A simple, classic look for winter.

