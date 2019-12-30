30 Impeccable Style Moments in 2019 , Courtesy of Kefilwe Mabote

As part of our recap for the year 2019 – we are highlighting celebrities, influencers and fashion girls who had a particularly fabulous year fashion wise. Welcome to the #BNSYearInStyle series!

It takes a certain type of woman to keep the African fashion industry buzzing – and stylist and influencer Kefilwe Mabote is definitely that type. She’s not only one of the top influencers in South Africa (with one hell of a wardrobe), she’s a stylist to the stars and all around luxury lifestyle inspiration.

Her looks over the years have always been the perfect mix of luxe and fashionable wearability done right, but 2019 has been a stellar year for the style star. You don’t have to take our word for it. Scroll on to see some of Kefilwe Mabote’s best looks in 2019. Trust us when we say, you won’t be disappointed.

Ladylike in pink

No one does monochromatic looks quite like Ms Mabote

Have you seen a more iconic monochromatic look? We’ll wait

Ankara queen (s)

Preppy with a dash of Dior.

Office outfit inspo for days

All black is always a thing.

Super stylish even for coffee.

Even her athleisure looks are super chic

Are you as obsessed with this leather skirt as we are?

Take 2.

This snakeskin two-piece is everything.

A statement pink look.

What’s not to love?

For a especially modern take on all white, Ms Mabote has the memo.

Kefilwe doesn’t shy away from offbeat, but super chic suiting.

A super polished take on ankara.

Even her swimwear looks are impeccable.

Could your peplum ever?

We love this effortless look.

An all orange look can easily be a disaster, but Kefilwe makes it work SO well.

Flawless

This chic look is perfect for a casual day running errands.

Easily our favourite look from Ms Mabote in 2019.

Organza sleeves? Yes please.

Love, love, love this dress.

A cape dress is everything you need this Christmas season.

What an ensemble

You’d be all smiles too if you looked this cute!

A simple, classic look for winter.

