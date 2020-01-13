Happy Wedding Anniversary! Adekunle Gold & Simi Make Love Look So Easy 😍

One of our favourite music couples, Adekunle Gold and Simi, are celebrating a year of marriage and they have decided to celebrate in a very special way. The singers, who have been very private with their relationship, tied the knot last year in a very private ceremony with few guests in attendance and to mark their first wedding anniversary, they have decided to share special moments from their wedding.

Taking to her Instagram Simi Wrote;

Pretty baby. The very thing that you mean to me, I doubt you’ll ever fully understand. I don’t like to share our best moments, because they belong to us – so people might never even know the level of your special. It’s a really high level that is higher than other levels. No one is more in sync with me than you.

I love how you’re mindful of me. Nothing’s perfect. Not even with your Ikotun background 🤦🏾‍♀️ – but I love how you deliberately want to be better. You will see something inside film and ask me at 2am how you can be a better man for me. Lol. So cute a man.

Before we said I do, 95% of the advice I got was “Endure”. I was stumped cos I’ve never been able to relate. Endure? Forever and ever? Like till the end of your days? Lol. Quite rubbish. Thank you for never ever being someone I’ve ever had to endure.

Don’t like it much when people “couplegoals” us – cos as far as I’m concerned, we, i.e me and you, are on a personal journey. Our ups our downs (Olorun o ni je ka rogun down), our growth, our learning and unlearning, our Love (aww) is our story. Everyone’s standard should be their best self. Thank you for being someone that makes me want to be my best self.

Moruf, thank you for Year One. They said it’s normally hard. Again, I can’t relate because I loved it. I love you. I pray year two is even better by God’s infinite mercy and grace and love. I thank God for standing with us and giving us sense. And I thank you for being a man that makes loving you worth it. My beautiful dreamboat. My fellow feminist boyfriend. My husband. Ife mi. Onitemi. The love of my life. I will continue to eat your work in the eye of carton. 🥂 to all the forevers we will spend together.

PS: Year two is one or two sentences. I have what I’m doing❤️ PPS: Everyone, please whatever chance you get today, say a prayer for us. I love those 💙