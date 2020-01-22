Lipstick Africa TV is Sharing 8 Special Beauty Secrets for Your Hair & Skin | Watch

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

If you’re looking to take your black skin glow to the next level, Lipstick Africa TV has curated a top list of natural beauty tips for your skin, to help bring your skin glow goals to life.

To have a healthy hair and skin combination, you will need the following:

Shea Butter, Coconut oil, Jamaican black castor oil, Aloe  Vera, Honey and sugar scrub, Black soap, Sleeping with a satin hair scarf and Morrocan Argan oil.

Learn how to achieve the perfect skin below:

