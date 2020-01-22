Connect with us

WATCH this Hilarious Beauty Tutorial with Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian West

Lipstick Africa TV is Sharing 8 Special Beauty Secrets for Your Hair & Skin | Watch

Ronke Raji shows us How to Get Fuller & More Defined Lips with Makeup | WATCH

Cee-C is Breaking New Grounds as she covers La Mode Magazine’s January Issue

Must Watch: Yemi Alade Shares Her Performance Makeup Routine With Vogue Magazine

We Can't Get Over Lupita's "Afro Clouds" Hairstyle From the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

4 Outfits, 1 Slay Queen! Bonang Matheba was the Host with the Most for Soundcity's MVP Awards Festival

Patricia Bright is Keeping it Real with her Post-Pregnancy Journey in this Vlog | Watch

BellaNaija Beauty’s Best Instagrams of the Week: Pearl Thusi, Dillish Mathews, Nomzamo Mbatha And More

Nedu Ahanonu: Self-Confidence & the Beauty of Becoming a Woman Who Paints Her Fingernails

Kylie Jenner teamed up with her sister Kim Kardashian West for a hilarious beauty tutorial on Kylie’s YouTube channel.

The duo tested out brand new products from the upcoming KKW BEAUTY and Kylie Cosmetics, including the new Lipstick Kit shade, Girls Trip, launching today.

They talked about their work as beauty entrepreneurs, and Kylie said she would still love to be involved in the beauty community, even if she wasn’t the owner of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. “I would be a makeup artist if I wasn’t Kylie Jenner,” she told Kim as she did Kim’s makeup.”For real, I would really love it.”

After Kim offered to pay her and be her first client, Kylie replied, “I’m really expensive.”

Kim joked about how her dad made fun of her a funny face when applying mascara, she said: “My dad used to always walk by me when I put my mascara on and he’d be like, ‘Kimberly? Can you close your mouth when you put your mascara on?’

Check out the outcome of the transformation.

