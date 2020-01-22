WATCH this Hilarious Beauty Tutorial with Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner teamed up with her sister Kim Kardashian West for a hilarious beauty tutorial on Kylie’s YouTube channel.

The duo tested out brand new products from the upcoming KKW BEAUTY and Kylie Cosmetics, including the new Lipstick Kit shade, Girls Trip, launching today.

They talked about their work as beauty entrepreneurs, and Kylie said she would still love to be involved in the beauty community, even if she wasn’t the owner of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. “I would be a makeup artist if I wasn’t Kylie Jenner,” she told Kim as she did Kim’s makeup.”For real, I would really love it.”

After Kim offered to pay her and be her first client, Kylie replied, “I’m really expensive.”

Kim joked about how her dad made fun of her a funny face when applying mascara, she said: “My dad used to always walk by me when I put my mascara on and he’d be like, ‘Kimberly? Can you close your mouth when you put your mascara on?’

Check out the outcome of the transformation.