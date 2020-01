This week, these 10 women put their best face forward, delivering hair and makeup looks that gave us major inspo. From the continent and the diaspora (via Instagram) and in no particular order, see our top beauty looks this week.

PS: Don’t forget to vote for your faves in the poll below!

Dillish Mathews

Pearl Thusi

Berla Mundi

Nomzamo Mbatha

Whitney Madueke

Sarah Langa Mackay

Cynthia Erivo

Iman

Linda Osifo

Nyagoa G James

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African Fashion and Lifestyle