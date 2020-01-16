BNQuoteoftheDay

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Today’s Quote of the Day is by Erykah Badu.

Don’t second-guess yourself. Follow your heart, no second thoughts.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

