The 50th edition of La Mode Magazine is out, featuring fitness enthusiast and reality star Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C) with the theme “New Year 2020 Cee-C Breaks New Ground!”.

Check out the covers below:

Photo Credit:

Cover Personality: @ceec_official

Photographer @suavephotographystudios

Graphics : @benzikmedia

Publisher: @sandraodige

Magazine: @lamodemag