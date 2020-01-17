Toke Makinwa Just Put Your Search For The Perfect Date Night Inspo To Rest

Toke Makinwa attended the premiere of UBA’s RedTV and UrbanVision’s Assistant Madams TV show.

We love it when Toke switches up her look. We know that those of you who don’t favour athleisure looks and Instagram baddie looks we enjoy from the starlet, will appreciate this change of direction. The Sugar Rush starlet opted for a glamour worthy look in a burgundy Marks & Curves custom taffeta midi dress styled with metallic accessories. And as always with Toke,her look was perhaps one of our favourites at the event.

The media girl and actress stood out in this vintage inspired dress with exaggerated sleeves, a dress that wouldn’t look out of place on the set of a tv show or movie . Even her beauty look was serving up high glamour with a striking blonde bob styled pin straight.

Metallic Dolce & Gabbana sandals completed her look.

Credits

Outfit @marksandcurves

Styling @dami_oke

Photography @tobi.olajolo

