PSA: Andrea Iyamah Took Over Z Kitchen Lagos With The Chicest Holiday Party

PSA: Andrea Iyamah Took Over Z Kitchen Lagos With The Chicest Holiday Party

Published

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

 on

Andrea Iyamah is arguably the epitome of young, hot & Nigerian, the cult favourite Nigerian brand that spans swimwear and womenswear is worn (and well loved) by stars and stylish women in the know. The  seven year old label has grown from strength, opening a store in Lagos and being featured in international publications like Essence, Blavity and more.  Designer Andrea Dumebi Iyamah is the best ambassador for her brand, and she creates her high fashion yet extremely wearable garments for cool girls the world over. And to celebrate the end of the year, Andrea decided to host a soiree for friends of the brand at Z Kitchen Lagos

At the GH Mumm sponsored event, AI enthusiasts and a host of fashion industry notables turned up, some even sporting the label’s signature designs .In the mix were Paolo Sisiano, Denola Grey, Dodos Itegboje, Zainab Ashadu , Agbani Darego, Simi Esiri , Zara Odu  and more. Guests dipped into delicious food by Chef Ziad, and took turns posing for the camera.

The ambience was classic Andrea Iyamah –  super vibey, luxe and low key. Curious? Watch the video below:

Speaking on the event Andrea said:

‘….Last Night ✨ @andreaiyamah Holiday Dinner 🖤
Thankful for A.I employees who put their heart into the planning and executing our annual holiday events! Ideas, Decor and centre pieces were all done in house but I’m also thankful to my cousin Anita who always understands my vision and works to assist with execution!
@zkitchenlagos for being so accommodating with all our setup and what I wanted for the menu. Several food tasting dates were all worth it 🖤
Thank you to GhMumm for always supporting A.I with great tasting champagne🥂 .
Thankful to all the guests who were able to make it 🖤’

 

