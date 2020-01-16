Issa Rae Joins Forces with Kumail Nanjiani for their Upcoming Rom-Com “The Lovebirds” | Watch the Trailer 

Kumal Nanjiani and Issa Rae play a blissfully in love couple whose happy life is suddenly interrupted by a man falling on their car in the upcoming movie “The Lovebirds“.

Nanjiani and Rae find themselves to be the number one culprits in this man’s murder, and must embark on a journey to prove their innocence.

As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme and hilarious circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

The movie, which is set to premiere in April, also stars Anna Camp, Paul Sparks, Joe Chrest, Kenneth Kynt, Jaren Mitchell, Matthew Rimmer and is directed by Michael Showalter.

Watch the trailer below: