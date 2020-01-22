Connect with us

Jeff Bezos’ Phone was Reportedly Hacked by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

2022 World Cup: Check Out the African Countries Playing For A Spot in Qatar

Trump plans to Expand Travel Ban to Include Nigeria, Officials Say

The Oxford Dictionary recognises Nigerian English as it adds words "Tokunbo," "Danfo" & "Buka"

EFCC's Arrest of 89 Alleged Yahoo Boys in Ibadan Has Got People Talking

President Buhari Visits Prince Charles in Scotland

Report says this Facial Recognition App lets Strangers find your Info with Just Your Photo

"There really was no other option" - See Prince Harry's Emotional Speech About Royal Exit

Isabel dos Santos' is Under Investigation for Corruption | Here's What We Know

Thomas Markle says Meghan & Harry are "Destroying" and "Cheapening" the Royal Family

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

It looks like the source of Jeff Bezos‘ 2018 phone hack has been found. The Amazon CEO, reportedly had his phone hacked in 2018 after he received a WhatsApp message from the personal account of Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. Large amounts of data were reportedly stolen from Bezos’ phone in the hack, though it’s still unclear what was taken.

The Guardian reported earlier that an analysis had found the theft of data from Jeff Bezos’ phone in 2018 started with an infected video file sent from bin Salman’s personal account. The analysis found it “highly probable” that the intrusion into the phone was triggered by an infected video file sent from the account of the Saudi heir to Bezos.

The two men had been having a seemingly friendly WhatsApp exchange when, on 1 May of that year, the unsolicited file was sent, according to sources who spoke to the Guardian on the condition of anonymity, and large amounts of data were exfiltrated from Bezos’s phone within hours.

The revelation of new details about a security breach that affected the world’s richest man comes about a year after the surprise announcement that Bezos and his wife MacKenzie would divorce after 25 years of marriage.

BellaNaija.com

