2022 World Cup: Check Out the African Countries Playing For A Spot in Qatar

BellaNaija.com

Published

16 mins ago

 on

ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT – JUNE 22: SAMUEL CHIMERENKA CHUKWUEZE of Nigeria and GAEL DUHAYINDAVYI and GAEL BIGIRIMANA of Burundi during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group B match between Nigeria and Burundi at Alexandria Stadium on June 22, 2019 in Alexandria, Egypt. (Photo by Visionhaus)

Africa has officially started the next phase in our journey to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with 40 African countries discovering their fates for the Second Round of the qualifying campaign that took place yesterday in Cairo, Egypt.

The teams representing 40 countries across the CAF region were divided into ten groups of four teams each for the penultimate stage of the continental journey to Qatar. The group phase of the qualifiers will start in October 2020 and continue until October 2021. After a round-robin of matches, the winners of the ten groups will qualify to the Final Round of the continental qualification on the journey to Qatar.

Nigeria draws Cape Verde, Liberia, and Central African Republic and Liberia

The group details are:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J: DR Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania

The Final Round will see the ten teams drawn into five home and away ties, with the five winners securing the ticket to represent Africa at the tournament scheduled for 21 November to 18 December 2022 in Qatar.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

