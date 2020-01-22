News
2022 World Cup: Check Out the African Countries Playing For A Spot in Qatar
Africa has officially started the next phase in our journey to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, with 40 African countries discovering their fates for the Second Round of the qualifying campaign that took place yesterday in Cairo, Egypt.
The teams representing 40 countries across the CAF region were divided into ten groups of four teams each for the penultimate stage of the continental journey to Qatar. The group phase of the qualifiers will start in October 2020 and continue until October 2021. After a round-robin of matches, the winners of the ten groups will qualify to the Final Round of the continental qualification on the journey to Qatar.
Nigeria draws Cape Verde, Liberia, and Central African Republic and Liberia
The group details are:
Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti
Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea
Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia
Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi
Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda
Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola
Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia
Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo
Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan
Group J: DR Congo, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania
The Final Round will see the ten teams drawn into five home and away ties, with the five winners securing the ticket to represent Africa at the tournament scheduled for 21 November to 18 December 2022 in Qatar.