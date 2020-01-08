Here are the Finger-lickin Moments from KFC’s 10th Anniversary & Outlet Launch at Circle Mall & Landmark

Your favourite Chicken spot, KFC launched two new outlets at Circle Mall, Lekki and Landmark, Oniru. It was indeed a finger-lickin’ event as KFC also marked its 10th Anniversary. Customers turned up in their numbers to partake in the celebrations.

Available on ground was their new chicken ‘Variety Bucket’ filled with pieces of chicken, zinger wings and chicken strips for guests to feast on. It was indeed a special moment for customers that came visiting that day.

Enjoy some amazing moments from the event:

