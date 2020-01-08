Connect with us

Events

Here are the Finger-lickin Moments from KFC's 10th Anniversary & Outlet Launch at Circle Mall & Landmark

Events

MTN Nigeria hosts its High-End Customers to an Exquisite Dinner

Events Scoop

Davido, Genevieve Nnaji, Banky & Adesua Wellington, Bridget Awosika, Sharon Ooja and More at the 'Beach Is Better' Lagos Flagship Party | Check Out the Video & Photos

Events

Looking for a Plug to a Wide Range of Aesthetic & General Dental Care? Exclusive Smile is now in Lagos

Events Movies & TV

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence are BFF Goals at "Bad Boys For Life" Berlin Premiere

Career Events

Learn How to Envision & Manage Transitions in 2020 at Stephanie Kadiri's “StephREDD” One-day Repositioning Meeting | January 18th

Events

Mercy Johnson Okojie's First Produced Full-length Feature ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ set to hit cinemas in Nigeria & Ghana on January 24th, 2020

Events

Teni delivered an A-rated Performance at her Billionaire Concert & We loved it 💖

Events

From Woju to PaknGo, Kizz Daniel Live in Concert was Epic and more

Events

KennyBlaq, Fireboy, Phyno, Flavour, Waje made History at the OJOTO Festival

Events

Here are the Finger-lickin Moments from KFC’s 10th Anniversary & Outlet Launch at Circle Mall & Landmark

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 min ago

 on

Your favourite Chicken spot, KFC launched two new outlets at Circle Mall, Lekki and Landmark, Oniru. It was indeed a finger-lickin’ event as KFC also marked its 10th Anniversary. Customers turned up in their numbers to partake in the celebrations.

Available on ground was their new chicken ‘Variety Bucket’ filled with pieces of chicken, zinger wings and chicken strips for guests to feast on.   It was indeed a special moment for customers that came visiting that day.

Enjoy some amazing moments from the event:

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Technology Entrepreneur Tarebi Alebiosu of Yoke Solutions is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Acknowledge Your Privilege

Akpo Uyeh: 12 Types of People You Find in the Marketplace

Folasade Owoeye: How to Practice & Experience Self-Love

Mike Hunder: Online Courses Are a Great Way to Start Your Coaching Business

Advertisement
css.php