MTN Nigeria hosts its High-End Customers to an Exquisite Dinner

Recently, MTN Nigeria hosted its high-value customers at the highbrow Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos. Guests at the event were treated to a night of great music by the Sha Band, engaging conversation and sumptuous meals.

The forum, intended to appreciate and engage customers that have directly or indirectly added value to the leading ICT company, also served as an avenue to receive feedback from super-users on how the company can provide more value to its customers.