Kwabena Gyansah's Film & Ghana's First-Ever Oscar Submission "Azali" Acquired by Netflix

Kwabena Gyansah’s Film & Ghana’s First-Ever Oscar Submission “Azali” Acquired by Netflix

2 hours ago

Kwabena Gyansah‘s 2018 film, “Azali” which was Ghana’s first-ever Oscar 2020 submission for the category of International Feature Film, has been acquired by Netflix and will be available for streaming from February 7.

Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lionheart was Nigeria’s submission to the International Feature Film category of the 2020 Oscars, unfortunately, it was also not selected, but it is also available for streaming on Netflix.

“Azali” is the story of a teenage girl’s escape from an arranged marriage to a 70-year-old farmer, ending up in the bustling city of Accra.

The film features Akofa Edjeani, Adjetey Anang, Mohammed Halfiz, Ama K. Abebrese, Peter Ritchie, Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye and Asana Alhassan.

In 2019, the drama film “Azali” picked 18 nominations at the Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) and won the Best Feature Film at the 2018 edition of African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Lagos, Nigeria.

Watch the trailer below

