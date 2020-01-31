Connect with us

BN Weddings Video: Lydia & John's Nigerian Wedding in London

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

Love is absolutely a beautiful thing!

Lydia and John‘s wedding was everything beautiful and more. The couple tied the union in London in the presence of their family and friends. Right from the bride’s father’s prayer call for the bride during the prep, to the walk down the aisle and the vow exchange. They totally rocked their day. They definitely took all the fun to the reception, bringing the Lagos party to London.

Did they have fun, yes they did! Will you hear BellaNaija in this video, yes, you will. Watch the beautiful highlights of their day below. If you missed their love story and pre-wedding shoot, catch up here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Credits

Videography: @samonfilms

