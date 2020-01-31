MoetFilmGala: Catch the Highlights of Moët & Chandon’s Chat with AY, Toni Tones & Osas Ighodaro

On the 2nd of February,2020, Moët Film Gala will host stars to a night of art, glamour and exquisite dining. With over 2000 glasses of Moët & Chandon to be paired with a six-course dinner, there will be countless Moët Moments to adorn the occasion.

In anticipation of the second edition, Ayo ‘AY’ Makun, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Daniel Etim Effiong, Kate Henshaw, Mawuli Gavor, Nancy Isime, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Osas Ighodaro, Timini Egbuson, Toni Tones, and Shaffy Bello discuss the past, the present and the future of the Nigerian Film Industry.

AY Makun

Actor, Comedian, Writer, Producer & Director

What would you consider an iconic moment in the last decade?

I am a product of grace, and this last decade has been especially exciting with our film ventures. Making the Guinness Book of Records for ‘30 Days in Atlanta’ was definitely iconic, especially considering it was the first time ever for the Nigerian film industry.

Toni Tones

Actor, Singer & Photographer.

What does the word icon mean to you?

Being an icon in Nollywood means that you’ve become a pillar of the industry. It means that you’ve given enough or created something that will stand the test of time, that will be remembered for possibly decades to come. That is what being an icon means to me and that is how I have been told people feel about my character in King of Boys, a character I was honoured to be given the opportunity to play.

Osas Ighodaro

Actor, Host & Humanitarian

What steps does the Nollywood industry need to take to grow in this decade?

We should first applaud the growth the industry has made thus far, especially within the past decade. One major step I am passionate about is ensuring that the residual/royalty system is not only beneficial to producers and executives, but also the actors and crew. There needs to be more structure in regards to that which will grow the industry immensely and positively.

——————————————————————————————————————————————–————————————————————————-

BellaNaija is a media partner for Moët Film Gala