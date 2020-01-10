Living Legend Lemi Ghariokwu unveils his First Installation at Sao & The Muse

For the past 3 years, Sao & The Muse has redefined the way we experience art. We have all had our Instagrammable moments with the gorgeous installations and gotten the art fixes we never knew we needed.

Recently, Sao & The Muse switched things up. The theme was: The Art of Music and the focus was solely on the living legend, Lemi Ghariokwu. If you don’t know Lemi, chances are you know his work. The iconic artist is the man responsible for over 2000 album covers including 26 of Fela’s legendary albums. Some of these masterpieces created for artists like Onyeka Onwenu, Orist Wiliki, Raskimo, Alex Zitto, and Evi Edna Ogholi are now on display at Sao Café in Lekki phase 1.

As Fela once said; “Music is the weapon of the future”. These bold words inspired this theme to transform music into something you not only hear but something you can see and touch. Sao and The muse delivered on the promise to explore the power of music by giving it a face – expressed through the lens of Lemi Ghariokwu.

If you know Sao & The Muse, you knew to expect the unexpected. The entire ethos of the event is designed to challenge the idea of classic exhibitions by creating an immersive and powerful yet playful experience while enjoying a great meal.

Over the years, the event has become a trendsetter in the art space and originality is their middle name.

On December 20th, 2019, Lemi Ghariokwu unveiled his first installation ever which gave guests a deeper insight into his work with Fela and other iconic artists like Bob Marley, Osita Osadebe, Lucky Dube and most recently, Falz The Bahd Guy.

Ghariokwu also gave a masterclass where he divulged incredible insights on his 20 + years as a visual artist, graphic designer, and illustrator.

Sao Café Lagos offers a Bistro Style Cafe dining experience, where patrons are able to immerse themselves in a truly visually stimulating atmosphere; located in the heart of Lekki renowned for its soulful meals, plays home to this art event each year.

