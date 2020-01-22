Connect with us

Blush, Black & White Chic Bridal Styled Shoot | Tiem Okori Photography

This bridal styled shoot by a team of wedding vendors combines the beauty of a natural look and beautiful colours to showcase how you can have a chic glam reception look. They beautifully combined the white, black and blush colours to create a memorable wedding experience.  From the model’s dresses to the decor to the dapper look on the male model, venue and other details, it really speaks of elegance.

The Photographer, Tiem Okori shares a description of this shoot:

 

The general idea of the shoot was to tell a timeless story of two people finding true love. We opted for newlyweds, so the chemistry you see between them is genuine and pure. The inspiration behind the dress is the story of ‘Cinderella meets Prince Charming.’ It represents today’s Bride – Sassy, Fierce and Beautiful. The hairpiece was tastefully cut out, to represent a new trend for Brides, with the aim of reducing the use of Crowns or Tiaras which are often unusable after the wedding. The goal was to keep the Bride’s look ‘fresh and skin-like’. We wanted the makeup to be classy and soft. To complement the whole look, we also opted for a classic low bun. The floral design produced an expression of a modern garden love affair. The table setting was a combination of white and blush floral, with glam chic décor, exuding a fairytale feeling. Though Black is known to be a daring colour, we used it as touches, to mix with the brilliant colours, for an added texture, and to make the overall look stand out.

 

 

 

Credits

Photography: @tiemokori
Creative Direction: @sincerely__Cyn
Venue Design & Florist: @de_luxuryevents
Makeup & Hairstylist: @klynnebeauty
Dress: @omobola_bridals
Suit: @mikeChariot
Photography Assistant: @damioni09

