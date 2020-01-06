Connect with us

Career Promotions

Secure your Creative Business in 2020 with UBA’s Loan Scheme

Career Features

Farida Yahya: Use These Methods To Create a Unique Brand Voice

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Tito Ovia of Helium Health is Transforming the Way Hospitals are Run Across Africa

Career

EbonyLife Place is recruiting for the Position of ‘Business Executive’ & this might be an Opportunity for You

Career Events Features Inspired Living News

We Couldn't Celebrate #BellaNaija2019 & Our Wins Without You! Here's a Recap of Our Year at BN HQ

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaMCM Chibuzo Opara of DrugStoc is the Entrepreneur Dealing with the Scourge of Fake Drugs in Africa

Career Features

Chisom Winifred: Personnel Management Training Should Be Mandatory for all SMEs

Career Features Inspired

As You're Enjoying the Holiday Season, Don't Forget to Treat Your Domestic Staff Too!

Career Features Inspired

#BellaNaijaWCW Omozino Eguh of Yudimy is Helping Young People Make the Best Career Decisions

Career

Secure your Creative Business in 2020 with UBA’s Loan Scheme

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on


So how does access to N500m loan at 9% sound?

Usually, heading into a new year is the most overwhelming experience and feeling ever. After much reflection on the past, you begin to mentally create plans for a better year. New year resolutions! I believe it’s called.

During this period, people resolve to right wrongs, live healthy, save up and so on. Anyway, If you are an entrepreneur, and your plan for the new year involves giving your business a major boost or you just want to want to keep it running smoothly or perhaps are geared towards setting up a new one, then you definitely need more than mental resolutions.

Resolutions wouldn’t take on the huge responsibilities that come with taking your business a hundred steps further. Only resources would, and UBA can help! With access to N500 million from the UBA creative finance loans, your business is poised to be the next big thing in and from Africa.

You read right! United Bank for Africa now has a loan scheme called the UBA Creative Finance Loans, especially for entrepreneurs with businesses rooted in the creative sector.

So if you bank with UBA, and are a fashion designer, movie producer/director, music director or an artiste looking to up your game in the new year. Get up to N500 million loan for 10 years at 9% interest rate yearly.

Businesses grow with megabucks, not resolutions!

To apply, visit the nearest UBA branch or send a mail here

——————————————————————————

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Farida Yahya: Use These Methods To Create a Unique Brand Voice

Emeka Nwonu: Step into the New Year with Purpose

BellaNaija Presents Living Your Difference: Cobhams Asuquo Says Friendship is Very Important to a Blind Person

Temi Olajide: Feeling Stuck At Home with Your Kids? Here Are A Few Fun Activities You Can Try

Adebimpe Alafe: Purpose, Perspective & Positivity

Advertisement
css.php