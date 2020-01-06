Secure your Creative Business in 2020 with UBA’s Loan Scheme



So how does access to N500m loan at 9% sound?

Usually, heading into a new year is the most overwhelming experience and feeling ever. After much reflection on the past, you begin to mentally create plans for a better year. New year resolutions! I believe it’s called.

During this period, people resolve to right wrongs, live healthy, save up and so on. Anyway, If you are an entrepreneur, and your plan for the new year involves giving your business a major boost or you just want to want to keep it running smoothly or perhaps are geared towards setting up a new one, then you definitely need more than mental resolutions.

Resolutions wouldn’t take on the huge responsibilities that come with taking your business a hundred steps further. Only resources would, and UBA can help! With access to N500 million from the UBA creative finance loans, your business is poised to be the next big thing in and from Africa.

You read right! United Bank for Africa now has a loan scheme called the UBA Creative Finance Loans, especially for entrepreneurs with businesses rooted in the creative sector.

So if you bank with UBA, and are a fashion designer, movie producer/director, music director or an artiste looking to up your game in the new year. Get up to N500 million loan for 10 years at 9% interest rate yearly.

Businesses grow with megabucks, not resolutions!

To apply, visit the nearest UBA branch or send a mail here

