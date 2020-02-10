BN Red Carpet Fab: 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | #Oscars

After the night is the what? Is the party!
The awards season reached its end on Sunday night, with the Oscars, and to cap it off, our favourite celebrities went to party at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Of course, what’s an Hollywood party without glamour? All the celebrities turned up looking gorgeous.
Check out the red carpet looks:
Bossy in Black
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Jesse Williams attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Lashana Lynch attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Michael K. Williams attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Wiz Khalifa attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Susan Kelechi Watson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Gugu Mbatha-Raw arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Tiffany Haddish attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Greta Gerwig attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Halima Aden arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Gal Gadot attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Emma Roberts attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (L) and Jason Statham attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Demi Moore attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Sigourney Weaver attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Natalie Dormer arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Hailey Bieber attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Idina Menzel arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Billie Eilish attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Jackie Sandler (L) and Adam Sandler attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Michael Keaton attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Sofia Vergara attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Sarah Paulson (L) and Holland Taylor attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Rashida Jones attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Tom Ford attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Monica Lewinsky attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Boo’d Up
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Miguel and Nazanin Mandi attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Martin Lawrence (L) and Roberta Moradfar attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Gabrielle Union (L) and Dwyane Wade attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
Best Foot Forward
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Laura Harrier attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Odell Beckham Jr. attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Amandla Stenberg attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Tessa Thompson attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Shay Mitchell attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Joey King attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Regina King attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Chaka Khan arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Chrissy Metz attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Paula Abdul arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Salma Hayek attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Winnie Harlow arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kiki Layne attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
22 BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Freida Pinto arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Heidi Klum arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Charlize Theron attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Candice Swanepoel arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Maria Sharapova arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Scarlett Johansson arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Cynthia Erivo arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kate Bosworth attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Vanessa Hudgens arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kim Kardashian attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kylie Jenner attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kerry Washington attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Billy Porter arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kate Beckinsale arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Joan Smalls arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Sandra Oh arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Reese Witherspoon arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Donatella Versace attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Ciara arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Chelsea Handler attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Kate Hudson arriving for the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Usher attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Lena Waithe attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Ava DuVernay attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Gabrielle Union attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Jessica Alba attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Janet Mock attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Megalyn Echikunwoke attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Shonda Rhimes attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Chrissy Teigen attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Mindy Kaling attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)