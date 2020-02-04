Busola Dakolo Found Her Voice In The Midst Of Adversity

Exquisite Magazine is starting the year by drawing strength from the amazing story of its magazine cover which features the amazing Busola Dakolo, nicknamed “The Voice of Courage“.

In this issue, Busola Dakolo who is a photographer graced the cover of the magazine looking absolutely stunning, as she shared her journey to finding her voice in the midst of adversity.⁣⁣⁣

The cover celebrates the photographer for her strength and courage to speak up after her rape incident, which definitely helped a lot of other women going through similar situations to find the strength to speak up as well.

Photo Credit:⁣⁣

Photographer: @mike_kure⁣⁣

Art Director/Styling: @infoworldcharming ⁣⁣

Assist Stylist: @davidstarr_ ⁣⁣

Makeup: @ceeyonceemua ⁣⁣

Hair Stylist: @highdtosin ⁣⁣

Jewelry: @obidiiya⁣⁣

Outfit: @ladybeellionaire_luxury ⁣⁣⁣⁣

Fascinators: @enemaya_stores